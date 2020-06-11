Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 965 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.