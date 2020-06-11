Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 77 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVR by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NVR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

NVR traded down $124.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,295.40. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,087.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,431.16. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

