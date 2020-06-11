Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 36,856 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.60 to $11.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 6,578,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,023,920. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

