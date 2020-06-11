Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 3,327 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Rentals by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.71. 6,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

