Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 300 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 210,773 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

