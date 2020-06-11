Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 13,445 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSIC traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 149,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

