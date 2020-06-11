Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Regency Centers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

