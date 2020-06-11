Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 301,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

