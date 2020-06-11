Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 670 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

MTN stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.45. 72,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

