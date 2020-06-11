Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Lowers Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 58.2% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 30.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 100.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.18. 257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,856. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

