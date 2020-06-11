Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after acquiring an additional 998,037 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

BGNE traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,112. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.