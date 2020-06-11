Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $30,953,419 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 16,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.