Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,510,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,202,000 after purchasing an additional 526,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 15,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,047. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.