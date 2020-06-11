Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,314,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.49. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

