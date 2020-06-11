Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,813. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.