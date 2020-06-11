Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after buying an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,227,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 318,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.71 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $83.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $664,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.