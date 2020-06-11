Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 900 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.80. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,073. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

