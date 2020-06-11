Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 1,361 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $179,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 45,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.