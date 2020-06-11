Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

