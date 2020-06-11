W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 7,390,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,861,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,879,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 138,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.