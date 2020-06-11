W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 7,390,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,861,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.
The firm has a market cap of $420.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
