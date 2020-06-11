World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $741,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

