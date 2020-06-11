Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 7,595,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,802,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
