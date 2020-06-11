Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 7,595,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,802,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

