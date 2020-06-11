Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

