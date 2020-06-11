Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.74% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

WGO opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $70.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

