Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,798.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.