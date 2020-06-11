William Drew Buys 3,250 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) CFO William Drew acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $24,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACK opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,656,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth about $26,331,000.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

