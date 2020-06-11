William Blair Comments on Repay Holdings Corporation’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Repay by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

