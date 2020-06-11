Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 32.5%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) were down 32.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 72,419,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 19,542,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

