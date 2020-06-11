Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 32.5%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) were down 32.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 72,419,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 19,542,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.18.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
