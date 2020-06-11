Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,690 ($34.24) to GBX 2,250 ($28.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($61.09) to GBX 3,000 ($38.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($56.00) to GBX 3,200 ($40.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target (down previously from GBX 3,610 ($45.95)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,378.13 ($43.00).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,501 ($31.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,712.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,723.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($22.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($66.11).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

