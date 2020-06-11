Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 62,334 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

RCL opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

