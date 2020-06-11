Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 39,234 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

