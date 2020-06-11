WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

