Wells Fargo & Co Raises T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $120.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

TMUS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

