Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.66, 1,531,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,313,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Specifically, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

