Wedbush Weighs in on Axos Financial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,860,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

