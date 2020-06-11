Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

