Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

