Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.54 million.

Wanda Sports Group stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wanda Sports Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wanda Sports Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

