Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

