Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 112,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,583. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

