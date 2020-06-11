Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

