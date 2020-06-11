Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.70 ($104.16).

Shares of DG stock opened at €85.80 ($96.40) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €78.12 and its 200 day moving average is €89.00. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

