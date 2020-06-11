VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

