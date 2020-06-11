ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.02, approximately 18,628,928 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,297,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

