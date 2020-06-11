ViacomCBS Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. UBS Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

VIAC opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

