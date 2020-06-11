VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 12,219,168 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,642,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

