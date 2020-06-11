Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 770 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

