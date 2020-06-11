Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

