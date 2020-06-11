United Natural Foods Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

