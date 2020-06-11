United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.